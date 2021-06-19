Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 9,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

NYSE:NSC opened at $261.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

