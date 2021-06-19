Northern Trust Corp Acquires 72,338 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Twilio worth $339,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $295,097,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio stock opened at $367.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.56.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

