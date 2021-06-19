Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $276,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

