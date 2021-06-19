Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,712,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $308,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

