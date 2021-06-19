Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $321,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

