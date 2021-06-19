Northern Trust Corp Has $297.75 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $297,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,936,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

