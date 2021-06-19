Northern Trust Corp Has $310.32 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $310,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

