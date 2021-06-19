Northern Trust Corp Has $349.67 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 132.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,410 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $349,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

