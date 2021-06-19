Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $268,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

