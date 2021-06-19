Northern Trust Corp Sells 109,907 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $316,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

