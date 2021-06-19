Northern Trust Corp Sells 146,442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Delta Air Lines worth $279,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

