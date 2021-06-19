Northern Trust Corp Sells 192,292 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $284,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.