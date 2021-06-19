Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$49.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

Northland Power stock opened at C$41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a one year low of C$31.78 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

