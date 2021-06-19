NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

