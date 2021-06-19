Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,379,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

