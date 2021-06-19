Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,708. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.