NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NOW by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

