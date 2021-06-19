NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NOW by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

