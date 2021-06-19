Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.09 million and $220,773.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 44% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

