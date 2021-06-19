Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.71-4.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

