Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. Nucor also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $4.600-4.700 EPS.

Nucor stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.