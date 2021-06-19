Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0008

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00134767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00184580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,079.96 or 1.00097356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00863293 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

