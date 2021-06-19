NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $854.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $740.00 to $854.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

NVIDIA stock opened at $745.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $775.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.51. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

