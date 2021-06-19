NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $726.63 and last traded at $726.07, with a volume of 91368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.41.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.