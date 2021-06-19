NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $770.00 and last traded at $768.50. 167,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,736,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.29.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.51. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
