NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $770.00 and last traded at $768.50. 167,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,736,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.29.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.51. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

