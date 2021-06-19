Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 30.92.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 26.00. 2,414,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,915. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

