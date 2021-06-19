Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

