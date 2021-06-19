Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Omnicell stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.