ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $48.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ON. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.