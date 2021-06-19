ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53. ON24 has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

