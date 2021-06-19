OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

