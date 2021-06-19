Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCC stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

