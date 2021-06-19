Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,134,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.