Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Tops $10.42 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $453.91 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00059432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00739688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.