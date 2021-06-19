Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.88. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.