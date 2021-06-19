Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $802,377.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00142672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00183550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,793.40 or 1.00051763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.00860780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

