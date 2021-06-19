Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.64. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 4,476 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $993.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

