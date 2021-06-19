OST Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. OST has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $328,282.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00730316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00083639 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

