Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

