Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

