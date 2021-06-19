Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

