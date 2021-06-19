Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

OXM opened at $97.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

