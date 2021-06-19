Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.14.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.