Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000.

PTMC stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

