Pacific Global Investment Management CO Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

