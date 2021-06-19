Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

