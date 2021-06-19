Pacific Global Investment Management CO Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,367,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,466,000 after purchasing an additional 392,331 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,253,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,426,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

