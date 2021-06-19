Pacific Global Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in FMC were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,690,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 55,088 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in FMC by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.