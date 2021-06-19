Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 710 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

