Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

